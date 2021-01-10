Chelsea’s Emma Hayes makes urgent request for WSL to pull together after ‘dark week’ 

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has called last week a “dark week” for women’s football and is urging everybody in the Women’s Super League to pull together to ensure it maintains its elite status and the season is completed.

Hayes’ side were involved in the only surviving WSL game at the weekend, with five of the scheduled six called off. Four postponements related to Covid-19 outbreaks, two of which came after Telegraph Sport revealed that four Manchester City players and three Arsenal players travelled to Dubai during the WSL’s Christmas break, with all four City players and one Arsenal player testing positive for Covid-19.

Manchester City have also had their League Cup quarter-final at Chelsea on Wednesday called off, while injury-hit Birmingham City could not field a team.

“The privilege that has been bestowed upon us to go to work every day is one we are in jeopardy of losing,” Hayes warned. “We’re a professional league with an elite status – if you don’t want the Government to take that away from us, then behave properly. “It’s been a dark week for women’s football. Let’s make sure these fixtures happen and that we’re not irresponsible as clubs. It’s not good enough, and we have to do better.

“The FA has to support that, but equally, we have to make sure we don’t just throw the FA under the bus – they have a duty of care to players and they can only do what’s presented to them. I’m disappointed with women’s football this week, we’ve worked so hard to get where we are.”

The latest Government lockdown has also meant the ‘non-elite’ Women’s FA Cup has been suspended, after just one of Jan 3’s 18 second-round ties went ahead.

Reading boss Kelly Chambers echoed Hayes’ thoughts, adding: “We all have a responsibility to make sure this game stays elite. From the outside looking in it doesn’t look very elite at the moment.”

The FA agreed to call off WSL matches where clubs had a Covid-19 outbreak and proved they could not field a squad of 14 players.

Telegraph Sport understands several clubs, including Arsenal, have not been able to call upon academy players to cover for absent senior stars, because their academies do not meet the Government’s ‘elite’ protocols and are therefore closed.

Hayes called for Government funding to ensure every club could test more academy players, adding: “The FA now have to mandate that we test for academy players [for Covid-19) to be added to our bubbles, preferably five or six, so that we ensure fixtures are taking place every week. Finishing the fixtures comes above everything else. That’s our responsibility, that’s our duty. Let’s not go through another week like we’ve just been through. We need the money from the Government to make sure we register young players to be within our bubbles.”