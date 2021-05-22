News from Premier League as Chelsea doesn’t want to call back their loaned-out player Michy Batshuayi. Crysyal Palace have an option to buy.

Chelsea has way lot of player out on loan at different clubs. One of them is Belgian Forward Michy Batshuayi playing at Crystal Palace since January 2019.

The current form might not impress Thomas Tuchel anymore. Hence, Chelsea has decided not to call their player back to Stamford.

Career Recap of the Belgian Center Forward

Michy Batshuayi graduated from the Belgian club Standard Liege academy in 2011. And played in their Senior team until 2014, before signing for Ligue 1 club Marseille.

Chelsea will not call back Loanee Michy Batshuayi

He showed excellent form in Ligue 1, where he played for 2 years. Batshuayi managed to impress Chelsea and arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2016.

He left Chelsea in January 2018 for Dortmund on loan deal. Thus begins his loaned-out career. Had a miserable spell in Bundesliga, and went on to play for Valencia. Couldn’t stay long either and joined Crystal Palace.

This season, he played 20 games (18 in Premier League) for the Eagles; scored 2 goals and assisted 2 as well.

🚨BREAKING🚨#Chelsea Forward Michy Batshuayi has been included in Belgium's 26-man squad for the European Championships this summer.



– @BelRedDevils pic.twitter.com/Adx93rKNcZ — At The Bridge Pod: A Chelsea FC Podcast (@AtTheBridgePod) May 17, 2021

Turkey Club Trabzonspor interested in Batshuayi

The contract of the Belgian forward will expire in June 2022. Hence, Chelsea won’t prefer to call him back to club.

Crystal Palace might not want to continue yet another year with the 27 years old center forward. Trabzonspor, the Club from Turkey, is interested in signing the player on loan with an option to buy the following loan spell.