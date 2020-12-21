Chelsea – West Ham Dwell! Latest score, Premier League match stream, target updates and how to watch today

Chelsea host rivals West Ham to Stamford Bridge tonight for what be an electric London derby.
While there will be no followers current at the Bridge for the clash, Frank Lampard and David Moyes’ sides will want to place on a display with delight – and points – at stake in the west of the funds.
Chelsea’s +£200million summer season transfer shelling out has created them obligatory title Premier League challengers no matter if Lampard desires to pressure or not, and two League defeats on the bounce signifies a gain is essential for the Blues – specifically with Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester Town all buying up large wins.
As for West Ham, Moyes has defied anticipations with a side that sits just a place guiding Chelsea immediately after 13 online games – and the Hammers will extravagant an upset.
Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta start out for Chelsea, with Kai Havertz benched and Reece James rested. Michail Antonio continues to be out for the site visitors, but Jarrod Bowen and Fabian Balbuena are in shape to play.
With kick-off at 8pm GMT, observe the action on our Stay match blog site.
Chelsea vs West Ham news and highlights
Reside updates
Clearly show latest updates
5 minutes: Ouch. This is unlucky, just a an uncomfortable twist as Chilwell tackles Bowen from driving, but the Chelsea person is down and in some ache here.
3 mins: A to start with shot in anger for the hosts as Jorginho catches a single on the volley from assortment which flies miles around and catches some thing metallic in the stands with a gratifying crash.
The teams are on their way out, both equally led by captains – Cesar Azpilicueta and Mark Noble – who will have been frustrated to have spent a lot of the year seeing on from the sidelines as their teammates have savored impressive campaigns.
Of class, the transient return of supporters to football matches in London has been brought to a shuddering halt, and in actuality, whole stadiums now look further away than they have for a several months.
For all these Chelsea and West Ham supporters observing on at household, a derby get would provide some significantly-desired Xmas cheer.
( Getty Illustrations or photos )
David Moyes has introduced in Mark Noble to attempt and solidify his midfield, the Hammers skipper named in a league starting up XI for the initially time because the opening working day of the season.
He is a person of two improvements to the aspect which was held to a 1-1 attract by Crystal Palace on Wednesday, with Fabian Balbuena also again in location of Issa Diop, who is named on the bench together with Claimed Benrahma.
So Chelsea are with out Reece James, which sees Cesar Azpilicueta appear into the line-up.
Tammy Abraham will get a opportunity up front in advance of Olivier Giroud, though Jorginho is most popular to Kai Havertz in midfield.
West Ham crew news
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Haller
Subs: Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Snodgrass, Dawson, Diop, Fredericks, Martin, Johnson, Randolph
Chelsea team news
Chelsea XI: Mendy Chilwell, Silva, Zouma, Azpilicueta Kante, Jorginho, Mount Pulisic, Abraham, Werner
Subs: Kepa, Rudiger, Christensen, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Havertz, Emerson
We will have all the group information from Stamford Bridge in 5 minutes’ time…