Chelsea host rivals West Ham to Stamford Bridge tonight for what be an electric London derby.

While there will be no followers current at the Bridge for the clash, Frank Lampard and David Moyes’ sides will want to place on a display with delight – and points – at stake in the west of the funds.

Chelsea’s +£200million summer season transfer shelling out has created them obligatory title Premier League challengers no matter if Lampard desires to pressure or not, and two League defeats on the bounce signifies a gain is essential for the Blues – specifically with Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester Town all buying up large wins.

As for West Ham, Moyes has defied anticipations with a side that sits just a place guiding Chelsea immediately after 13 online games – and the Hammers will extravagant an upset.

Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta start out for Chelsea, with Kai Havertz benched and Reece James rested. Michail Antonio continues to be out for the site visitors, but Jarrod Bowen and Fabian Balbuena are in shape to play.

With kick-off at 8pm GMT, observe the action on our Stay match blog site.