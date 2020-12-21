Chelsea vs West Ham Stay: Stream, Tv set channel, rating, teams, kick-off time

EAST V WEST

It is east as opposed to west this night, as two of Frank Lampard’s golf equipment experience a single yet another equally determined for a few festive points.

Chelsea host West Ham in what is billed to be a feisty London derby, with only a point separating the two sides.

Lampard’s facet have slumped to back-to-back league defeats and need to have to change all around their fortunes if they’re to have any chance of finishing in the top rated four.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have only misplaced twice in their final 9 online games and will journey to the west of the cash with a good deal of self-confidence.

Lampard has been added a strengthen this week as Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi both equally returned to teaching on Friday.

He also claimed no clean damage problems.

West Ham, equally, have various gamers because of back from accidents Fabian Balbuena endured a insignificant groin strain, but could return to motion, so far too could Michail Antonio after overcoming a hamstring dilemma.

Stick with us this evening, we’ll convey you all the action as David Moyes appears for his initially away victory at Stamford Bridge.