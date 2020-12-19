Chelsea vs West Ham: Prediction, Television set channel, are living stream, crew news, kick-off time, h2h effects, odds

While there will be no admirers existing at the Bridge for the clash, Frank Lampard and David Moyes’ sides will want to place on a demonstrate with delight – and details – at stake in the west of the cash.

Chelsea’s +£200million summer transfer investing has built them obligatory title Leading League challengers whether or not Lampard needs to force or not, and two League defeats on the bounce signifies a win is critical for the Blues.

As for West Ham, Moyes has defied anticipations with a aspect that sits just a stage driving Chelsea immediately after 13 games – and the Hammers will extravagant an upset.

Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: 2-2 attract

You would assume this Chelsea squad to conquer West Ham, but the Blues' new form indicates they are there for the using – and the Hammers have crushed Chelsea in their previous two League conferences. Lampard will want a major reaction and the hosts could conveniently change in a massive get, but Moyes' adult males will extravagant their prospects of coming away with at least a point.

Day, kick-off time and location

Chelsea vs West Ham is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The activity will be played at Stamford Bridge with no admirers existing due to London currently being in Tier 3 of the government’s Covid-19 limits.

How to check out Chelsea vs West Ham

Tv channel: The activity will be televised on Sky Athletics Premier League and Main Event.

Are living stream: Sky Athletics subscribers will be in a position to look at the match on the web on Sky’s web site or through the SkyGo app.

Chelsea vs West Ham crew news

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech will encounter late health assessments forward the match. The wingers have both of those been sidelined with hamstring issues, but ended up back again in whole education for the initial time on Friday. Lampard will operate the rule over both equally gamers at the past minute however, to see no matter if they will be prepared.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Anjorin, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner, Giroud.

West Ham will check on Michail Antonio and Fabian Balbuena. Antonio – who signed a new contract on Friday – is battling to recuperate from the hamstring damage which has stored him out of the previous a few matches, and Balbuena skipped Wednesday’s 1-1 attract from Palace owing to a insignificant knock.

Arthur Masuaku is out adhering to knee medical procedures.

Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Haller, Fornals, Benrahma, Randolph, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Antonio.

Chelsea vs West Ham h2h Leading League results

Past assembly: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea (July 1, 2020)

Chelsea vs West Ham odds and betting ideas (topic to modify)

