Chelsea vs West Ham participant ratings: Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham star as Aaron Cresswell struggles

helsea banished the memory of consecutive defeats with a 3- gain over rivals West Ham, which moved Frank Lampard’s side into the Premier League top rated 5.

The scoreline flattered the hosts, who were second very best in concerning Thiago Silva’s early opener from a corner and the first of two swift-fireplace Tammy Abraham strikes on 78 minutes.

The victory came at a value for Chelsea, as Ben Chilwell was changed in the 1st 10 minutes on his birthday with an ankle damage.

Dan Kilpatrick operates the operate above both of those teams…

Mendy 6, Azpilicueta 7, Zouma 7, Thiago Silva 8, Chilwell 6, Jorginho 6, Kante 7, Mount 8, Werner 6, Abraham 8, Pulisic 7. Subs: Emerson 7, Kovacic 7, Havertz 6.

Prime: Tammy Abraham. The England forward justified his return to the facet with two poacher’s finishes to make the activity risk-free. Abraham experienced been silent right up until pouncing on Tim Werner’s miscue and then ending at the considerably write-up a lot less than two minutes later on.

Flop: Timo Werner. The German missed a one-on-a person with Łukasz Fabiański in the to start with half, was inches away from Abraham’s cross just after the interval and struck the woodwork from a fantastic situation late on. It will certainly come but at current he seems quick of assurance in entrance of objective as he carries on to modify to the Premier League.

Fabianski 6, Coufal 5, Balbuena 5, Ogbonna 6, Cresswell 4, Rice 8, Soucek 7, Bowen 7, Noble 6, Fornals 6, Haller 5. Subs: Benrahma 6, Fredericks 6.

Major: Declan Rice. Reminded Chelsea what they are lacking with an additional captain’s performance – even if Mark Noble took back the armband on the night time. Rice drove West Ham ahead with a variety of eye-catching passes, when also serving to to disrupt Chelsea’s rhythm at each possibility.