Chelsea vs West Ham Are living! Most up-to-date workforce news, lineups, prediction, Tv set and Premier League match stream right now

Chelsea host rivals West Ham to Stamford Bridge tonight for what be an electric powered London derby.
Whilst there will be no fans existing at the Bridge for the clash, Frank Lampard and David Moyes’ sides will want to place on a show with pleasure – and points – at stake in the west of the cash.
Chelsea’s +£200million summertime transfer expending has produced them compulsory title Premier League challengers whether Lampard wishes to pressure or not, and two League defeats on the bounce suggests a win is vital for the Blues – in particular with Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester Metropolis all buying up large wins.
As for West Ham, Moyes has defied anticipations with a facet that sits just a position powering Chelsea right after 13 video games – and the Hammers will extravagant an upset.
With kick-off at 8pm GMT, observe the motion on our Live match web site.
Chelsea vs West Ham news and highlights
Stay updates
Display newest updates
West Ham group news
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Haller
Subs: Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Snodgrass, Dawson, Diop, Fredericks, Martin, Johnson, Randolph
Chelsea group information
Chelsea XI: Mendy Chilwell, Silva, Zouma, Azpilicueta Kante, Jorginho, Mount Pulisic, Abraham, Werner
Subs: Kepa, Rudiger, Christensen, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Havertz, Emerson
We will have all the team information from Stamford Bridge in five minutes’ time…
Crew information is coming up in close to five minutes now, so observe this space…
How West Ham could line up
Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabianski Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell Rice, Soucek Snodgrass, Benrahma, Fornals Haller
How Chelsea could line up
Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mendy Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell Kante, Mount, Havertz Pulisic, Giroud, Werner
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: 2-2 draw
You would hope this Chelsea squad to defeat West Ham, but the Blues’ latest variety suggests they are there for the getting – and the Hammers have overwhelmed Chelsea in their prior two League meetings.
Lampard will want a significant reaction and the hosts could very easily turn in a huge get, but Moyes’ males will fancy their probabilities of coming away with at least a level.
Chelsea vs West Ham h2h Leading League results
Past assembly: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea (July 1, 2020)
How to enjoy Chelsea vs West Ham
Tv set channel: The recreation will be televised on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Party.
Reside stream: Sky Sporting activities subscribers will be capable to look at the match online on Sky’s web-site or via the SkyGo app.
Latest West Ham crew information
West Ham will verify on Michail Antonio and Fabian Balbuena. Antonio – who signed a new deal on Friday – is battling to recover from the hamstring injuries which has kept him out of the very last 3 matches, and Balbuena skipped Wednesday’s 1-1 draw from Palace due to a slight knock.
Arthur Masuaku is out following knee operation.
Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Haller, Fornals, Benrahma, Randolph, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Antonio