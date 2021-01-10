Chelsea vs Morecambe – FA Cup Reside: Totally free stream, group information, Tv channel and kick-off time for third round clash

MAGIC OF THE CUP

Chelsea welcome League Two outfit Morecambe to Stamford Bridge this afternoon but glance possible to discipline a youthful squad for the clash.

Frank Lampard’s facet are without N’Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Reece James, as they are all struggling with injuries so a few debutants could aspect rather.

Lewis Bate, Henry Lawrence and Valentino Livramento could be provided their 1st get started for the club, as they encounter The Shrimps who have just endured a Covid-19 lockdown.

Derek Adams features a entirely match side, but has had his gamers isolating for 10 days right after an outbreak inside the camp.

Talking ahead of the activity, the Morecambe supervisor said: “They’ll all be really enthusiastic to go to Stambridge Bridge and play.

“So on the working day, they have to stick to the gameplan and then they will definitely get chances in the recreation.

“When those people alternatives arrive along, it really is how clinical can they be in front of intention.”

Lampard will hope that his side’s overall performance in the cup is improved than what they’ve been manufacturing in the Leading League of late.

Chelsea endured a miserable festive interval, shedding to Arsenal and Manchester Town, they only managed to decide on up a level in their meeting with Aston Villa.

Although lots of have questioned if Lampard is the person for the occupation, he is confident that his aspect can recuperate from this rocky time period.

The Blues boss explained: “I you should not imagine there was a time I performed at this club, for all the results we experienced around the years, where by we did not have complicated times.”

Adhere with us this afternoon as we carry you all the action.