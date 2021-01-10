Chelsea vs Morecambe Are living! Hottest team information, lineups, prediction, Television set and FA Cup match stream nowadays

The Blues will look to bounce back from their lousy run of form and prevent a big FA Cup shock in Sunday’s third-spherical tie.

Frank Lampard’s side go into the contest at Stamford Bridge on the back of just one particular get in their past seven matches throughout all competitions amid speculation in excess of the manager’s future.

Defeat to fourth-tier Morecambe would be perhaps devastating for Lampard, who will hope the match can be used as an option for some of his battling gamers to make a case for frequent inclusion in the Premier League.

The Shrimps at the moment sit just outside the perform-off spots in League Two and beat non-league duo Maldon and Solihull Moors to progress by to the 3rd spherical of the FA Cup.

Today’s conference will be the extremely very first in between Chelsea and Morecambe, who are separated in the soccer pyramid by 66 areas – not fairly Marine vs Tottenham degrees, but still David vs Goliath territory. Breaking NEWS My determined lookup for FA Cup magic in Crawley

Abide by all the build-up and dwell match motion with James Robson at Stamford Bridge and Conventional Sport’s Live website.