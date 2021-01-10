Chelsea vs Morecambe Are living! Hottest team information, lineups, prediction, Television set and FA Cup match stream nowadays

The Blues will look to bounce back from their lousy run of form and prevent a big FA Cup shock in Sunday’s third-spherical tie.
Frank Lampard’s side go into the contest at Stamford Bridge on the back of just one particular get in their past seven matches throughout all competitions amid speculation in excess of the manager’s future.
Defeat to fourth-tier Morecambe would be perhaps devastating for Lampard, who will hope the match can be used as an option for some of his battling gamers to make a case for frequent inclusion in the Premier League.
The Shrimps at the moment sit just outside the perform-off spots in League Two and beat non-league duo Maldon and Solihull Moors to progress by to the 3rd spherical of the FA Cup.
Today’s conference will be the extremely very first in between Chelsea and Morecambe, who are separated in the soccer pyramid by 66 areas – not fairly Marine vs Tottenham degrees, but still David vs Goliath territory.
Abide by all the build-up and dwell match motion with James Robson at Stamford Bridge and Conventional Sport’s Live website.
Chelsea vs Morecambe information
Tv channel/live stream: BBC web-site/iPlayer
Prediction: Chelsea 4-1 Morecambe | h2h outcomes
Chelsea staff news: James and Kante miss out on out
Morecambe workforce information: Loanee Lyons could begin
Dwell updates
Demonstrate most recent updates
How to look at Chelsea vs Morecambe
Tv set channel: Today’s match will be demonstrated on BBC by means of the Pink Button provider.
Dwell stream: Individuals with a legitimate Tv set licence can look at the match on-line by using the BBC iPlayer and BBC Activity website.
Date, time and location
Chelsea vs Morecambe is scheduled for a 1:30pm GMT kick-off now (Sunday, January 10, 2021).
The match will be held behind shut doorways at Stamford Bridge because of to coronavirus constraints.
Welcome to Chelsea vs Morecambe coverage
Hi and welcome to Regular Sport’s most current Reside coverage of the FA Cup!
An eventful third spherical proceeds these days with another eight fixtures on the schedule, like the meeting concerning eighth-tier Maritime and Tottenham on Merseyside.
Protection of that match to appear later on on, but initially our attentions drop on Stamford Bridge, in which out-of-variety Chelsea will search to steer clear of currently being on the acquiring close of a substantial upset from League Two Morecambe.
Remain tuned for match develop-up, workforce information and reside updates!