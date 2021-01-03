Chelsea vs Man Metropolis: Prediction, Television channel, reside stream, team news, time, most up-to-date odds, h2h effects

The Blues are in will need of a acquire to kickstart 2021 after ending the previous calendar year on a run of just just one acquire in 5 matches that dropped them to sixth and 7 factors adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Carabao Cup semi-finalists City are degree on points with Chelsea but two spots underneath them in eighth thanks to an inferior goal difference, though now have two game titles in hand and are riding a three-match successful streak across all competitions.

Chelsea host Manchester Metropolis in the Leading League this afternoon

Date, kick-off time and location

Chelsea vs Manchester City is scheduled for a 4:30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

The match will be played behind shut doorways at Stamford Bridge with no supporters in attendance because of to London staying less than Tier 4 coronavirus limits.

How to observe Chelsea vs Gentleman City

Tv channel: The match is staying proven reside on Sky Sports' Principal Occasion and Leading League channels, with protection commencing at 4:15pm following the conference involving Newcastle and Leicester.

Are living stream: Sky Athletics subscribers can stream the contest via the Sky web site or SkyGo application.

Chelsea vs Gentleman City team news

Chelsea – who made six improvements for the draw with Aston Villa on Monday, their second match in 48 hrs – will once more be without having appropriate-back Reece James, who is working with a compact hamstring personal injury.

Nonetheless, a massive raise comes with the news that Hakim Ziyech is match to attribute, even though Lampard states he will have to make a decision in excess of irrespective of whether or not the influential Moroccan playmaker is prepared to start out.

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Mendy Azpilicueta, Zouma, Thiago, Chilwell Kante, Jorginho, Mount Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Pulisic

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan must be in shape to play immediately after a foot issue, but centre-again Eric Garcia is doubtful and will face a late fitness test.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan must be in shape to play immediately after a foot issue, but centre-again Eric Garcia is doubtful and will face a late fitness test.

Man City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko Rodri, Fernandinho Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling Aguero

Chelsea vs Male Town prediction: 2-1 household acquire

Chelsea have been well beneath par of late, with that 3-1 London derby defeat by lowly Arsenal on Boxing Day a particular very low point.

On the other hand, experiencing a weakened City side that have been so disrupted by that Covid-19 outbreak could provide them the possibility to begin the New Calendar year with a beneficial result.

Chelsea are 2nd only to leaders Liverpool in the property type desk, nevertheless Metropolis have suffered just one leading-flight defeat on the road all time.

Chelsea vs Gentleman Town head to head (h2h) Premier League success

Chelsea wins: 26

Male Town wins: 13

Attracts: 7

Past assembly: Chelsea 2-1 Gentleman City (25/06/20)

Chelsea vs Male Metropolis odds and betting tips

Chelsea gain: 9/4

Man Metropolis get: 5/4

Draw: 13/5

Chelsea to win 2-1: 10/1

This weekend get a £10 totally free guess with Betfair, when you wager £10 on a Identical Match Multi on the Leading League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Recreation Multi guess on any EPL match this Fri- Sunshine. Free of charge guess valid for 72 hrs, awarded at guess settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs implement.