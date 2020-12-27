Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Prediction, Tv channel, are living stream, staff news, kick-off time, h2h effects, odds

helsea will be wanting to re-ignite their title obstacle when they host Aston Villa on Monday night.

The Blues have shed 3 of their last 4 sport in the Leading League, the sole earn coming against West Ham a 7 days back.

The Boxing Working day defeat versus struggling Arsenal remaining Frank Lampard furious, the Blues manager calling his team’s overall performance ‘lazy’.

That final result actually Chelsea slip underneath Villa, who also have two games in hand, and Dean Smith’s guys are in wonderful variety, owning hammered Crystal Palace 3- final time out, in spite of playing 45 minutes with 10 guys.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa is scheduled for a 5:30pm kick-off on Monday, December 28, 2020.

The video game will be played driving shut doorways at Stamford Bridge.

How to look at Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Tv channel: The match will not be proven on Television set in the United kingdom.

Tv channel: The match will not be proven on Television set in the United kingdom.

Stay stream: Amazon Prime Movie subscribers can stream the match are living on-line or on cellular and pill via the Primary Video clip application.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa staff information

Both of those professionals are likely to make various variations, with just a 48-hour turnaround from their respective Boxing Day online games.

Chelsea comprehensive-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell equally started from Arsenal regardless of managing accidents and could be rested, although Olivier Giroud could come in having been an unused substitute in that sport.

Lampard was important of Timo Werner’s efficiency and the German could skip out, with Callum Hudson-Odoi getting carried out properly following his introduction at 50 percent-time at the Emirates.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction: 2-1 property get

The Blues have experienced their first major slump of the year in latest weeks and Frank Lampard will hope that the defeat to Arsenal, in individual, proves a wake-up contact.

With a renewed sense or urgency and perhaps Giroud restored to the crew to choose gain of the absence of the suspended Tyrone Mings, the Blues may well just have adequate.

Premier League head to head (h2h) background and results

Chelsea wins: 26

Villa wins: 12

Draws: 12

Final meeting: Villa 1-2 Chelsea (June 21, 2020)

Chelsea vs Aston Villa odds and betting ideas (matter to modify)

Chelsea to win: 8/11

Draw: 16/5

Villa to get: 4/1