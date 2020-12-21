Chelsea v West Ham: Lampard describes why Kai Havertz & Olivier Giroud were being dropped

Frank Lampard designed a few modifications for Chelsea’s Leading League clash with West Ham, with Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud and Reece James all dropping out.

Lampard has overseen again-to-back again defeats in the leading flight in the past few of matches, as his side went down to Everton and Wolves.

Havertz and Giroud had been dropped from the facet that lost 2-1 to Wolves very last time out and will sit on the bench on Monday night rather, though James is out of the squad fully thanks to injury.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta arrived in for the wounded ideal-again, even though Jorginho and Tammy Abraham were being chosen to Giroud and Havertz towards David Moyes’ side.

And Lampard explained why he resolved to make individuals variations.

It’s just a rotation and seeking at various characteristics of players versus opposition,’ Lampard informed Sky Sports activities.

‘I’ve acquired options to make and whichever types I make there’s almost certainly a very good circumstance for others.

‘With Tammy, some vitality in the crew from the front.

‘Oli has been wonderful and Oli can certainly arrive in off the bench as properly, I’ve acquired selections there very a great deal just about every 7 days in conditions of those people two.

‘And with Kai, likewise, I’ve obtained midfield players who are competing.

‘I have to have a superior degree of competitors. Almost nothing from Kai, he’s getting his ft and he will discover his feet.

‘It’s just the midfield I chose tonight.’

