Chelsea v Guy City fixture set to go forward right after Pep Guardiola’s squad return to coaching right after Covid outbreak

helsea’s recreation towards Manchester Metropolis on Sunday looks set to go forward after Metropolis confirmed they are to return to schooling after the outbreak of Covid-19 at the club.

A contemporary spherical of testing revealed no new optimistic circumstances at the Manchester club and their gamers are thanks to resume teaching on Wednesday afternoon.

The outbreak set Sunday’s match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in question but the match now appears to be established to go in advance.

Town stated in a statement on Wednesday: “Manchester Town FC can affirm that very first workforce teaching will resume at Town Soccer Academy this afternoon.

“The total Covid-19 bubble underwent testing yesterday, and success have so significantly discovered no new good scenarios.

“Basic safety stays our selection a person precedence, and the Club will carry on to progress with great warning.

"Basic safety stays our selection a person precedence, and the Club will carry on to progress with great warning.

"The initial team education properties have gone through a deep clean up more than the earlier 48 hours, and the majority of these services will remain shut, with only critical functions around training resuming.

“The bubble will bear even more testing in the coming times, the outcomes of which will tell and dictate the next ways.