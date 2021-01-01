Chelsea transfer strategies for January discovered as Frank Lampard eyes Declan Rice and absolutely free move for David Alaba

CHELSEA are eyeing a host of January transfers such as Declan Rice and David Alaba, according to stories.

The Blues used extra than any other Premier League club in the summer transfer window at a staggering £220m.

Frank Lampard welcomed the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz on huge-funds offers in the prior window.

But with Chelsea’s variety indifferent through the 2020-21 period, Lampard is taking into consideration a host of new signings in January in a bid to complete the season strongly.

Previously mentioned all many others, West Ham star Declan Rice, 21, is the top concentrate on, declare Target.

Chelsea appeared to be in for their previous academy product or service in the summer, but a transfer failed to materialise.

Inspite of taking part in mostly in midfield for both the Hammers and England, Lampard sees Rice as his centre-again associate for Kurt Zouma in the lengthy run.

With an amazing array of attacking talent on his textbooks, Lampard is established to concentrate on the back again-four in January.

Thiago Silva, 36, has amazed in his debut period in England but is not a prolonged-term possibility.

Antonio Rudiger has long been connected with a shift away, with the German and fellow defender Andreas Christensen out of contract at the close of upcoming period.

And Brighton star Ben White – also required by Liverpool – is right up there on the Blues boss’ wishlist.

In the meantime, Chelsea could make a move for wantaway Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

The Austrian legend, 28, is set to go away the Bundesliga giants just after much more than a decade of assistance immediately after failing to concur phrases on a new deal.

Alaba is now able to negotiate pre-agreement conditions with golf equipment in advance of a no cost transfer, with Chelsea and Liverpool yet again each keen.

Lampard is also believed to be checking Jadon Sancho’s scenario.

Sancho, 20, was at the coronary heart of a tug of war concerning Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in the summertime.

Dortmund ended up distinct in their demands: £108million by August 10 and he was free to go away.

Even so, United missed the deadline and then attempted to bid under the inquiring value as they unsuccessful to land their top rated focus on.

Sancho is nonetheless commonly anticipated to be part of United at some phase in 2021.

But reviews assert Chelsea are now looking at an audacious swoop for the Londoner.