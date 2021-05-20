Chelsea Transfer News: Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix

Transfer News from Premier League as Chelsea keen to strengthen their defense next season with French defender Maxence Lacroix.

Since taking charge of the Chelsea team from Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel has transformed the team at their best.

Chelsea has already played in FA Cup Final and will play the Final of the UEFA Champions League against Man City. The manager will certainly be keen to recruit new defenders to partner Antonio Rudiger next season.

Chelsea has already identified Rafael Varane, Marquinhos. Now, they look for cheaper and affordable defenders available in the market.

Chelsea interested in 21-year-old Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix

Portrait: Who is Maxence Lacroix

Chelsea has identified Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix ahead of the Summer Transfer window.

21 years old French International has played 35 games for Wolfsburg this season in all competitions. He has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists as well.

Maxence Lacroix – Chelsea bound?



Sky Germany reporter @Sky_MaxB is reporting that Chelsea are keeping an eye on 21 year old Maxence Lacroix.



Chelsea have spoken to his representatives about a potential deal 👀 pic.twitter.com/1v6zARvBXb — Pys (@CFCPys) May 19, 2021

The young Center back hasn’t played any International game for France. But he shows incredible potential after his performance in Bundesliga this season. Maxence Lacroix has graduated from FC Sochaux academy in France. And have joined Wolfsburg last year. Although he has a contract until 2024, Wolfsburg might not want to sell their top asset so soon.

Reports claim that Wolfsburg might place a price tag of around £25 Million in coming Transfer window.

Transfer News from Chelsea suggests that Thomas Tuchel has admired the defender; and thinks that he might be a good option for Chelsea in the long run.