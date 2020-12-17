Chelsea transfer news: Frank Lampard certain Olivier Giroud will continue to be at club

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard thinks he’s done enough to influence Olivier Giroud that there is no need to have to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

The Frenchman disclosed final month that he was questioning his potential with the Blues ahead of up coming summer’s European Championships.

Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in 2018 in a desperate, last-ditch bid to make France’s Environment Cup squad and the transfer paid dividends as he ended up as a starter in Didier Deschamps’ facet in Russia.

Nevertheless, Giroud commenced this time as back-up to the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham next Lampard’s splurge in the transfer industry.

With these constrained prospects, Giroud was by now seeking an exit in January and Deschamps had made it obvious that the striker would need to have to participate in far more if he wished to aspect for his country subsequent summertime.

On the other hand, Giroud’s very important goal against Rennes in the Champions League in November has noticed him reestablish himself as a common beneath Lampard.

The striker adopted that up with a 4-objective haul towards Sevilla a 7 days afterwards and he’s notched two in 3 starts off because.

Giroud is very likely to be rotate above the congested festive program but the Telegraph experiences that Lampard is now assured that he’s persuaded the Frenchman that he needn’t go away upcoming thirty day period.

A lot more: United kingdom



Giroud is possible to start out as Chelsea look to get back to successful strategies when they host London rivals West Ham on the weekend.

The previous Arsenal striker opened the scoring for the Blues against Wolves on Tuesday night time but the Midlands club scored 2 times late on to consign the Blues to their next consecutive defeat.

Far more : Trent Alexander-Arnold taunts Jose Mourinho following Liverpool conquer Tottenham