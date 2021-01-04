Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech ‘not bothered’ about monitoring again, blasts Graeme Souness following Person City hammering

HAKIM ZIYECH was accused of becoming ‘not bothered’ about tracking back for the duration of Chelsea’s hammering versus Manchester Town.

The Moroccan playmaker was introduced back again into the squad for the to start with time due to the fact he picked up an damage in opposition to Leeds at the start off of December.

But it was a evening to ignore for Ziyech & Co as Frank Lampard’s Blues had been thumped 3-1.

They were down by a few targets after only 34 minutes in what proved to be a catastrophic 50 % for Chelsea.

Kevin de Bruyne manufactured it 3- after Ziyech’s free of charge-kick resulted Raheem Sterling breaking cost-free and environment up his team-mate.

Previous Liverpool midfielder turned Sky Sporting activities pundit Graeme Souness picked out Ziyech for not racing back and helping protect the counter assault.

Souness said: “Lampard will be annoyed with some of the gamers he is brought in.

“No 1 actually handed the test. This is why he is spending dollars, for the players to be a variation in the significant video games.

“It truly is tough to make judgement about players coming to our football.

“Thierry Henry didn’t have a good initially yr in England but look what happened to him.

“But Ziyech was responsible of for the 3rd intention mainly because it was ‘I’m not bothered’. He didn’t do the basic principles. What does that say about him?

“That’s took place in schooling. In proper teams, that under no circumstances happens. In teams that gain big trophies, other gamers get following him.

“Even in instruction, they’d be informed you will not do that.”

Chelsea’s fourth defeat in 6 online games mounts substantial stress on Lampard, who is now battling to save his career.

The club legend will be supplied a crack from their woeful league variety as they encounter Morecambe in the FA Cup subsequent.

But six days later on they vacation to London rivals Fulham in a need to-get match towards the relegation strugglers.