Chelsea participant scores vs Gentleman Town: Painful day from defence to assault as Blues schooled

helsea kicked off the New 12 months with a humbling defeat to Manchester City.

Could not do considerably about any of City’s plans. Terribly enable down by all those in front of him. Good preserve denied Rodri.

Seriously struggled to get to grips with Zinchenko and Foden. Spent substantially of the video game chasing shadows – but rarely aided by Ziyech or Zouma.

Dragged about by the movement and pace of City’s forwards. The toughest exam he’s had however in a Chelsea shirt.

A unpleasant working day for him. Did not know how to cope with City’s set up and caught out of posture when Foden doubled the visitors’ lead.

Retained pushing ahead, but his shipping and delivery was not any place near fantastic enough to open City up. Not truly served by a tame functionality from Pulisic.

As tenacious as you would anticipate from him, but this was a serious move up in class and handed a little bit of a lesson by City's slick midfield.

The sight of him desperately attempting to hold tempo with Sterling in the develop-up to City’s third target summed up a video game in which he was generally chasing.

Failed to make an impression from this sort of a fluid Metropolis midfield. People driving runs involving the strains just failed to transpire.

Built his long-awaited return and started out brightly. But he could open up Metropolis in the fashion he essential to.

Actively playing by way of the center at final, but starved of excellent service – and did not make the most of what scraps he was fed.

He designed Cancelo look totally huge. Stored asking for the ball, but obtained no change out of City’s proper-back again.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Ziyech, 64’) 6

Received his target and when all over again manufactured an impression from the bench.

Billy Gilmour (Kante, 64’) 5

Gave Chelsea significantly-necessary energy and composure.

Kai Havertz (Kovacic, 77’) 5

Offered the assist for Hudson-Odoi. But left out of the starting up line-up nonetheless once more.