Chelsea news: Abramovich could axe Frank Lampard for Andriy Shevchenko

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko is on Roman Abramovich’s shortlist of supervisors who could replace Frank Lampard if he decides to axe the below-pressure mentor, in accordance to reports.

The west London club have shed four of their very last 6 Premier League matches and slipped to 8th place in the desk, with their initially-50 % mauling by Manchester City on Sunday symbolizing a small level of their existing slump.

Chelsea are by now believed to be planning for the possibility of sacking Lampard and his future at the club is ‘under major threat’ unless of course he can convert issues all-around.

Now French outlet Le10 Activity report that just one of the names in the frame to replace Lampard is a person he appreciates quite effectively: previous Chelsea teammate Shevchenko.

The 44-yr-outdated invested a person-and-a-50 percent fairly underwhelming seasons as section of the Blues’ initial team as a participant, arriving in 2006, while he was delivered out on bank loan back again to AC Milan halfway by means of the 2007/08 year right before returning to Dynamo Kyiv on a lasting deal.

Given that hanging up his boots he has appreciated a promising coaching job and has been in demand of the Ukraine national workforce considering that 2016, not too long ago guiding the crew to Euro 2020 qualification in an unbeaten campaign that noticed them finish in advance of holders Portugal.

He has remained on excellent phrases with Abramovich considering that leaving Chelsea – and was frequently spotted in the owner’s box at Stamford Bridge – even though his teenage son, Kristian, performs for the club’s academy.

According to Le10 Sport, Abramovich has been preserving a incredibly close eye on Shevchenko’s development as a supervisor and is a major lover, with the Ukrainian icon one particular of many options remaining explored in preparing for the risk of Lampard becoming sacked.

Speaking about the speculation surrounding his upcoming right after the defeat to City, Lampard mentioned: ‘I’ll constantly really feel warmth. I felt heat when we were being on our superior run because I know spherical the corner can be the negative.’

He continued: ‘I’m not likely to communicate for people previously mentioned me or the board mainly because I can by no means do that. Like how I could not response one particular month back if I was going to get a new agreement, it’s not my [area], I really don’t commence that conversation.

‘As a lot as I just can’t response now what they’re contemplating about, the difficult run of success. It is what it is on those conditions. I can only talk about it as I glance at it as the manager of the club.’

