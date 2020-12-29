Chelsea, Male Utd, Liverpool, Spurs, Juventus and Serious Madrid hottest updates

Early morning TRANSFER News

SunSport have exclusively unveiled that AC Milan are chasing Wilfried Zaha in January and believe that the Crystal Palace star can fire them to a very first title in 10 decades.

The Italian giants, presently prime of Serie A, are hunting to insert far more firepower as they bid to get a 1st Scudetto given that 2010-11.

Milan see Zaha, 28, as a excellent addition to a squad that could probably finish Juventus’ 9-calendar year supremacy in Serie A.

In other information, Marcos Alonso is edging nearer to the exit doorway at Chelsea, with a six-month financial loan offer to Atletico Madrid on the cards.

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito are reporting that Alonso will transfer to the Spanish money on personal loan, with the Blues paying 50 percent of his wages.

The report states Alonso will fly out to Spain later this 7 days to get the offer carried out.

In the meantime, Arsenal are reportedly fascinated in a move for Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey if they drop Hector Bellerin to Barcelona.

In accordance to The Mirror, Barcelona presidential prospect Joan Laporta, who is favorite to earn the election, ‘wants Bellerin’.

But the Gunners could now have a substitute in brain in the form of Brighton’s marauding wing-back again Lamptey.

Their North London rivals Tottenham are also identified to reinforce their side, with BILD saying Marcel Sabitzer could be on his way to Spurs.

They state that the midfielder is eager to make the go, with the flexible Austrian top rated of Jose Mourinho’s want listing.

And last but not least, Wolves reportedly facial area opposition from AC Milan for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

Jovic has emerged as an selection for Nuno Espirito Santo, but Milan also fancy the Bernabeu flop as include for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to AS.

Divock Origi is yet another selection that Wolves are thinking of, but AC Milan’s cross town rivals Inter are also in the race for Origi’s signature.