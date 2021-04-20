Chelsea legend John Terry criticises European Super League

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has joined the dissenting voices slamming the creation of a new European Super League, saying its existence threatens ‘our beautiful game’.

The Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – have all agreed to form a new breakaway competition to rival the Champions League with none of the founding members able to be relegated.

Fans, governing bodies, pundits, politicians and players alike have come out in opposition to the plan, with the Premier League and FA threatening to ban the renegade clubs from playing in domestic competitions.

With just five ‘open’ slots for non-founding members in the Super League, it has been branded unfair and anti-competitive – even by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whose club have signed up.

Now former defender Terry, who came through Chelsea’s academy and spent 19 years in the first team, has also spoken out against the creation of the Super League.

Writing on social media on Tuesday afternoon, Terry said: ‘What has happened to our beautiful game…’

Terry is assistant coach at Aston Villa and his club are one of many sides who feel robbed of the chance to participate in Europe, with the former European Cup winners having been pushing for a top-six spot earlier in the campaign before Jack Grealish’s injury.

The Premier League held an emergency meeting today between the 14 clubs left out in the cold, with the Super League proposals ‘unanimously and vigorously rejected’.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had avoided speaking about the Super League plan, saying at a press conference on Monday: ‘It’s best that we do not get involved in sports politics. This is above our heads clearly, and this is not the role we have to fulfil to make this club successful.

‘But we have a big subject and everybody’s talking – maybe it’s impossible for the players not to be influenced by it.

‘There are many emotional reactions out there, which I can understand, but I honestly don’t know enough to judge it. I was not involved and my players were not involved in these decision makings.

‘Maybe it’s better to step back and not to give our opinions or lose our heads about this. We have to fight for the goals we have this season.’

