Chelsea interested in West Ham mid Declan Rice

Transfer news from Premier League as UCL Champions Chelsea looking to bolster their attack with in-form Declan Rice from West Ham.

The UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea will certainly be the most confident side approaching transfer market.

With several teams struggling with their finance, Chelsea will have the support from ‘happy’ Abramovich and UCL prize money.

Declan Rice in Chelsea youth squad with Dan Kemp and Mason Mouth

Chelsea interested to buy Declan Rice from West Ham

West Ham United performed really well in this year’s Premier League campaign. They ended up at 6th position on the league table. And that assures them European games next season.

Declan Rice has certainly been one of the most influential players in squad. Under David Moyes, the team played as a unit with Jesse Lingard displaying outstanding form.

Hence with Thomas Tuchel’s approval, Chelsea has officially approached West Ham for Declan Rice. This season, the 22 years old defensive mid-fielder played 35 games and currently playing for England in EURO.

"On Sunday, in my mind, after the season I’ve had with West Ham and the performances I’ve had with England recently I had full confidence before the game that I could go out there and perform to a high standard and I think everyone did that."



🗣 @_DeclanRice | #EURO2020 — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 15, 2021

Will West Ham let Declan leave?

West Ham United have Declan Rice in contract until 2024 with an option to extend one year. And his current market value reached £60 Million.

Chelsea won’t really face trouble in making the expense this summer, after spending more than £230 Million last year.

West Ham manager David Moyes already mentioned him as an important asset for his team. And will certainly play an important role in next year’s European campaign.

The directors at West Ham have no intention to sell him.