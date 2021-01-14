Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Leaving Teenager Mom 2: I Just Couldn’t Do It Anymore

[ad_1]

Soon after more than a decade of truth Television set stardom, Chelsea Houska manufactured her remaining look on Teenager Mother 2 this week.

The episode was a really emotional a person, as the most popular Teen Mom stated goodbye to the legion of fans who manufactured her well-known.

Of study course, Chelsea has no intention of disappearing from the spotlight entirely, but her selection to depart the sequence marks the conclusion of an critical chapter in her everyday living.

For many months now, the query of why Chelsea give up the clearly show has been circulating non-end in the Teenager Mom-obsessed corners of social media.

Houska had earlier made available some insights into her selection, but on Tuesday night’s last reunion specific, she opened up on the subject matter like by no means in advance of.

In what could transform out to be the remaining section she at any time shoots for MTV, Chelsea verified that the choice to retire was not an straightforward one particular.

“I was dropping slumber above this for weeks. To me, it acquired to the issue exactly where it didn’t really feel right any more, it failed to sense it was very good for my psychological health,” she instructed reunion hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab.

“It was not an quick selection,” she included.

“This has been my everyday living, given that I was 17. To say this was a terrifying choice would be an understatement.”

Sitting down by his wife’s side, Cole DeBoer, said that he plans to assistance Chelsea in regardless of what vocation route she chooses going ahead.

“She understands I am suitable at the rear of her and whichever she desires to do, I am going to be appropriate in this article,” he instructed the hosts.

Elaborating on her previously comments, Chelsea unveiled that her selection to quit was spurred by fears about her children’s privacy, notably her eldest, 11-year-old Aubree.

“It arrived down to Aubree. You know your youngsters and what is actually finest for them. As a spouse and children, we ended up all variety of emotion the exact same way,” Chelsea mentioned.

“I cherish the open up romantic relationship I have with Aubree. When I would see some scenes of her and I on your own conversing, when I inform you it produced me sick, I did not like how it designed me truly feel anymore.”

Yes, Chelsea became well known when she was expecting with Aubree, and correctly, she’s wrapping up her MTV vocation out of issue for her daughter’s welfare.

Cole states he understands his wife’s issues, but provides that she has no cause to experience responsible about her time on the show or the selections that she’s designed.

“If she at any time after believed she was not fantastic plenty of at everything, it is really just intellect blowing,” he explained.

“Mainly because she’s over and above superior adequate for everyone and I am definitely grateful for her.”

To conclude the phase, Chelsea was requested what sort of information she would provide to her 17-calendar year-previous self.

“I would just say that you are great more than enough and it can be gonna be okay and just keep f—ing going,” she stated.

“It can be heading to be incredible.”

It really is been really a trip for Chelsea consequently considerably, and we’re certain her enthusiasts are unable to hold out to see what her foreseeable future has in store.

