Chelsea Houska Exits Teen Mother 2 During Emotional Reunion Finale

Here’s how Chelsea mentioned goodbye immediately after 10 many years on MTV.

It can be been a entire 10 years due to the fact Chelsea Houska manufactured her debut on “Teen Mother 2” way back in 2011 — and tonight, she signed off for great.

The actuality star announced her departure before the finale aired, but in the course of Tuesday’s reunion unique, she gave a small much more insight into her final decision throughout what will be her closing physical appearance on the show.

“I was dropping sleep around this for weeks. To me, it acquired to the level where by it failed to come to feel proper any longer, it failed to truly feel it was fantastic for my mental wellness,” Houska described to hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab.

“It was not an effortless determination,” she added. “This has been my daily life, due to the fact I was 17. To say this was a terrifying determination would be an understatement.”

She was joined by husband Cole DeBoer, who confirmed it wasn’t a final decision his wife took lightly. He additional his assistance much too, stating that, no make a difference what, “She is aware of I’m right guiding her and regardless of what she desires to do, I’ll be proper below.”

Even Dr. Drew got emotional listening to them communicate, foremost to tears from anyone associated.

“It came down to Aubree. You know your youngsters and what is actually most effective for them. As a loved ones, we have been all variety of feeling the exact same way,” Chelsea included of their selection. “I cherish the open up connection I have with Aubree. When I would see some scenes of her and I by yourself speaking, when I explain to you it built me unwell, I did not like how it manufactured me truly feel any longer.”

With that, Dr. Drew showed a montage of Chelsea’s time on the show — from her teenager many years with ex Adam Lind to her most secure circumstance with Cole and their little ones. Once again, anyone was in tears — although they all bought a chortle out of her hair evolution.

Reacting to the footage, in which she stated she won’t should have another person as very good as Cole, DeBoer got choked up. “If she ever after assumed she wasn’t excellent ample at nearly anything, it is really just brain blowing,” he explained, “due to the fact she’s over and above great enough for anyone and I’m genuinely grateful for her.”

Chelsea concluded her time on the display by sending a concept to her 17-12 months-old self. “I would just say that you are fantastic sufficient and it can be gonna be all right and just preserve f—ing heading,” she explained, “it is likely to be wonderful.”

“Teenager Mother OG” returns January 26 on MTV.