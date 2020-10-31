Chelsea Houska Exiting Teen Mother 2 Once 10 Seasons

With 10 seasons under her belt, Chelsea Houska is saying goodbye to Teen Mother 2.

After initially appearing 16 & Pregnant at 2010, she moved on to combine the long-running series as it erupts in 2011, also will be departing at the conclusion of this present year, a resource uttered to E! News.

Connected: Kailyn Lowry Arrested For Allegedly Punching Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Although the 30-year old hasn’t made an announcement regarding the information, her dad Randy Houska did this for her, composing in a tweet Friday:

“Well children, that is a wrap. Been a pleasure encounter on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What is next? Seriously, tho, it’s been part of @ChelseaHouska whole adult life. We enlarged our horizons and climbed as individuals #NoRegrets See ya on the reverse side”

MTV cameras have adopted closely the South Dakota native because she gave birth to now-10-year old girl Aubree Sky using ex Adam Lind, and also observed her wed Cole DeBoer at 2016. She and DeBoer are all parents to 3-year-old kid Watson, 2-year-old kid Layne, and also have yet another baby girl on the way!

We understand the household is presently constructing their dream house, also Houska is starting a house merchandise line, therefore her”what is next” will probably be quite active along with her fourth kid. Congrats on a Fantastic run, Chelsea!

[Image via Chelsea Houska/Instagram & MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube.]