Entertainment

Chelsea Houska Exiting Teen Mother 2 Once 10 Seasons

October 31, 2020
2 Min Read
chelsea houska exiting teen mom 2

With 10 seasons under her belt, Chelsea Houska is saying goodbye to Teen Mother 2.

After initially appearing 16 & Pregnant at 2010, she moved on to combine the long-running series as it erupts in 2011, also will be departing at the conclusion of this present year, a resource uttered to E! News.

Connected: Kailyn Lowry Arrested For Allegedly Punching Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Although the 30-year old hasn’t made an announcement regarding the information, her dad Randy Houska did this for her, composing in a tweet Friday:

“Well children, that is a wrap. Been a pleasure encounter on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 What is next? Seriously, tho, it’s been part of @ChelseaHouska whole adult life. We enlarged our horizons and climbed as individuals #NoRegrets See ya on the reverse side”

MTV cameras have adopted closely the South Dakota native because she gave birth to now-10-year old girl Aubree Sky using ex Adam Lind, and also observed her wed Cole DeBoer at 2016. She and DeBoer are all parents to 3-year-old kid Watson, 2-year-old kid Layne, and also have yet another baby girl on the way!

We understand the household is presently constructing their dream house, also Houska is starting a house merchandise line, therefore her”what is next” will probably be quite active along with her fourth kid. Congrats on a Fantastic run, Chelsea!

[Image via Chelsea Houska/Instagram & MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube.]

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment