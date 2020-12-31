Chelsea Houska: Does Daughter Aubree At any time See Her Half-Sister?

Now that Chelsea Houska has remaining Teen Mother 2, a lot of fans have located on their own reflecting on the ups and downs of her ten years as a single of the show’s most beloved stars.

These days, Chelsea is the most preferred Teen Mom, and she’s dwelling out a fairy tale joyful ending with her spouse and a few small children.

(Houska is at this time pregnant with her fourth, who is predicted to arrive in February.)

But if you’re a longtime TM2 lover, we you should not require to inform you that Chelsea’s daily life wasn’t often so picture excellent.

In fact, in her early days on the demonstrate, Houska was a going for walks cautionary tale.

That is largely a consequence of her romance with Adam Lind, which, luckily, was severed extensive back.

Of program, Chelsea and Adam will usually be tied to a single an additional as a consequence of the actuality that they share a daughter,11-year-aged Aubree.

The good thing is, Adam signed absent his parental rights back in 2018.

The go freed him from spending little one assistance, but stripped him of the appropriate to even take a look at Aubree.

Lind labored out a similar arrangement with Paislee, his daughter by Taylor Halbur.

As admirers have looked back again at Chelsea’s many struggles for the duration of her ten years in the spotlight, a lot of have appear to surprise if the two 50 percent-sisters have any make contact with with just one a further.

And we’re pleased to report that the remedy is yes.

In a new job interview with British isles tabloid The Solar, Halbur opened up about the relationship involving Aubree and Paislee, and she discovered that the women have remained close regardless of the point that neither of them sees their father any longer.

“With COVID and every little thing, it threw a wrench in everybody’s schedules,” Taylor said.

“I know Chelsea and I, especially throughout winter time and the university time, our schedules are so fast paced. And then with COVID on top rated of it, we aren’t equipped to get them jointly as usually as we would like at this point.,” she ongoing.

“Eventually we’ll get again to that area in which we’ll be equipped to get the women together at the park or videos,” she ongoing.

“Once all the COVID stuff dies down I feel it’ll be a whole lot simpler.”

Taylor additional that 7-yr-aged Paislee “loves Aubree so a lot.”

As for Adam, it would seem he has not been existing in Paislee’s everyday living any extra than he is been a element of Aubree’s.

“He has not arrived at out at all. I honestly could not notify you the place he’s at,” she explained to The Sun.

“I haven’t heard a solitary detail about him. He’s a ghost. I have no clue where by he’s at or what he’s executing.”

Halbur added that she’s “okay with” the current arrangement, as it enabled her spouse to adopt Paislee.

There is been discuss of Chelsea’s spouse, Cole DeBoer, adopting Aubree, but that has yet to transpire.

Here’s hoping some papers will be signed in 2021, so that both of those ladies can have the dads they should have!

