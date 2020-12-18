Chelsea Houska: Did She Give up Teen Mother 2 Mainly because of Covid Tests?

If you are a lover of Teenager Mom 2, then you’ve probably listened to the news by now:

Chelsea Houska has stop the show that built her famous, and she’s currently finished filming her last episodes.

It really is a transfer that is confident to completely alter the tone of the extended-jogging series.

By most metrics, Chelsea is the most common star of the Teenager Mother franchise, and the conclusion to step absent from her profitable career as a fact star has remaining a lot of lovers baffled.

The most commonly-accepted explanation is that Chelsea give up due to the fact of her eldest daughter, Aubree.

Insiders say she experienced often prepared to leave TM2 ahead of Aubree arrived at her teen years.

Chelsea may perhaps have resigned a little previously than anticipated thanks to promises that Aubree was staying exploited by producers who insisted on showcasing her tumultuous romance with her father on the present.

Now, nonetheless, a new theory has emerged concerning Chelsea’s seemingly unexpected choice to stage absent.

And compared with most rumors concerning Mrs. Houska-DeBoer, this 1 originated with Chelsea herself.

“Next 7 days on #TeenMom2..I wanna listen to from some mamas. If your littles (generally 2&3 calendar year previous) were being afraid of finding the covid nasal swab test… Would you be ok with tests them 3 periods a week?!” Chelsea tweeted previously this 7 days.

“This was an concern that came up throughout filming for us!”

Various enthusiasts took this as Chelsea’s way of expressing that she stop the demonstrate as a final result of expected everyday Covid screening.

“No, I would quit far too. You designed the right option mama,” one person replied.

“I will miss you on the show, with any luck ,, you will be again quickly! I like observing your little loved ones.

Chelsea was clearly flattered by the comment, but she took pains to stage out that Covid tests was not her explanation for parting methods with MTV.

“Thank you! But want to make clear that is not what led us to the final decision to action absent from the display!” she tweeted.

“Just went again to self-capturing the remainder of the time.”

So evidently there was en straightforward resolve in Chelsea’s case.

We are confident MTV would have happily authorized Chelsea to self-shoot for as long as she wished, if it meant that she would adhere with the clearly show.

This is not the 1st time that Covid screening produced difficulties in the course of the most new time.

Briana DeJesus threatened to quit TM2, as she objected to the output staff’s stringent requirements about Covid screening.

(Specially, Briana’s new boyfriend refused to be analyzed, and the crew place a halt on filming till he complied.)

MTV has presently observed a replacement for Chelsea in Ashley Jones, and it seems to be a shift that enthusiasts are satisfied with.

That claimed, Chelsea is the kind of lover preferred that does not appear together extremely frequently, and it will be unattainable to certainly exchange her.

So it tends to make feeling that supporters are grasping for good reasons that may possibly concretely describe her determination to walk absent.

But it would seem that, in the conclusion, the DeBoers simply made a decision it was time for their relatives to start out a new chapter.

We want them all the very best.

