Chelsea Handler provides to cover 50 Cent’s earnings when he votes for Joe Biden in elections

Chelsea Handler has offered to cover his ex-boyfriend 50 Cent’s taxation when he votes to Joe Biden from the US presidential elections.

Chelsea Handler

The 45-year old comic and celebrity obsolete 50 Cent to get a couple months ago 2010, also has reached out for her former fire – whom she’s stayed friendly with since their divide – to provide a financial incentive because of his vote in america election.

50 Cent recently announced he was voting to get present president Donald Trump this season after viewing the projected tax program of his own political competition Joe Biden, though that 45-year old rapper maintained Trump”does not like black folks”.

The market involving 50 and Chelsea started when she responded to some tweet regarding his remarks on the election wrote:”You was my favourite ex-boyfriend.”

To he afterward added:”oh my God that is my love life today. @chelseahandler I adore ya Gator, do not allow Trump and Joe Biden come between us woman. #starzgettheapp (sic)”

And in response, Chelsea reluctantly told him she’d pay his obligations on his behalf that he would vote for Joe Biden with no possible monetary worries.

She tweeted:”Hey Id *****! I shall cover your taxes in trade for you coming into your perceptions. Thankfully! Black lives issue. That is you, f*****! Recall? (sic)”

At the time of writing, 50 hasn’t reacted to Chelsea’s generous supply.

The information comes following the’Candy Shop’ hitmaker shared a post about Instagram earlier this week, where he bemoaned the projected tax rates which could be levied if Joe Biden wins the election .

He composed in the time:”WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyhow. I really don’t care Trump does not like black folks 62[percent] are you currently from ya f****** thoughts. (sic)”