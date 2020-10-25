Chelsea Handler Makes Alleged’Racist’ Opinion About 50 Cent!!

Chelsea Handler is moving viral throughout social networking, for producing what many think has been a”racist” comment concerning her ex-boyfriend Curtis 50 Cent Jackson.

Chelsea went on national TV and said that she had been forced to scold 50 Cent and remind him that’he is a black individual, therefore that he can not vote Trump.’ MTO News then affirmed that Chelsea subsequently added she would’go for one more spin’ when the rapper’openly denounces’ the president.

Earlier in the week, Chelsea created headlines for carrying 50 Cent to action on Twitter afterwards he seemed to support Trump for reelection. 50 whined about a possible 62 percentage tax which Joe Biden allegedly wishes to place on individuals earning over $400,000 at nyc.

‘Hey Id **ker! I shall pay your obligations in trade for you coming into your senses. Thankfully! Black lives issue. That is you, Dean **ker! Recall?’ Handler tweeted 50 Cent on Wednesday.

50 Responded. He did not go especially hard on Chelsea – however, he made it evident he does not encourage Trump: