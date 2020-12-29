Chelsea, Gentleman Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham, Juventus and Serious Madrid most recent updates

SANCHO Problem

Jadon Sancho was close to becoming a member of Manchester United in the summer time, right before Borussia Dortmund pulled out of the deal.

Nonetheless transfer pro Fabrizio Romano does hope Sancho to transfer on upcoming summer time, but possibly not to United.

He told Que Golazo podcast: “Upcoming summer season I assume Jadon Sancho to leave the club.

“Sure, he was really 1 step away from leaving Borussia Dortmund this summertime, Manchester United have been genuinely shut to signing him for €100m, but then Borussia Dortmund transformed their options, but Manchester United experienced the arrangement with the player and his agents, so every little thing was all set, and then the deal collapsed at the last stages.

“That is why I say following summer, I assume Jadon Sancho to depart the club and be back again in the Premier League.

“We have to fully grasp if Manchester United will arrive with €120million [£109million], if they will be completely ready this time to sign the player or if they’ll consider the chance of other golf equipment signing up for the race.

“I will say like Liverpool, Chelsea, and a ton of golf equipment are scouting the condition of Jadon Sancho, so at this place the race is open.”