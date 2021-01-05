Chelsea enter race to indication Male Utd focus on Moises Caicedo

Chelsea have entered the race with Manchester United to indication Moises Caicedo, according to experiences in Ecuador.

Final month, reports claimed that United experienced begun talks to sign the 19-12 months-previous midfielder, with his club Independiente del Valle demanding an original £5.5 million payment moreover add-ons.

But Independiente del Valle’s basic manager, Santiago Morales, has denied that United have designed an approach, despite the fact that he admits that Caicedo is most likely to go away in the January window.

‘There is fascination from numerous groups for Moises Caicedo and we imagine that we will not have him this 12 months,’ Morales advised Radio La Red this week.

‘There is a lot speculation with Moises Caicedo, but we haven’t experienced any conversation with Manchester United.

‘We are surprised that they even discuss about values, but we haven’t spoken with Manchester United, though we have spoken with other terrific groups in the world.’

In accordance to El Telegrafo, Chelsea are also fascinated in signing Caicedo and have designed an original strategy for the Ecuador international.

The report also promises that Ajax have designed a related go for Caicedo.

‘There is a further club interested in England and also a group of the five prime leagues in Europe,’ Morales claimed in a individual job interview with Machdeportes.

‘We have two powerful teams from Europe interested in him, with no achieving any arrangement still, but we hope their negotiations will be fast.’

