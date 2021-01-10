Chelsea boss Frank Lampard claims he even now hasn’t experienced a consume with Jurgen Klopp just after touchline row with Liverpool main

CHELSEA manager Frank Lampard has admitted that he even now hasn’t had a consume with Jurgen Klopp next their infamous touchline row.

Blues main Lamps and his Liverpool counterpart were involved in a heated exchange during a Premier League clash at Anfield past July.

The ex-England midfielder, 42, dropped his great with Klopp and his assistant Pep Lijnders just after the referee awarded the Reds a free of charge-kick which led to their next purpose in the 5-3 thriller.

Lampard frequently swore at Klopp and his backroom employees, at just one point telling the German to ‘f*** off’ and ‘sit down’.

And the Chelsea legend was nonetheless fuming immediately after the remaining whistle, branding Liverpool ‘arrogant’ in his write-up-match push convention.

Lampard has because admitted he regretted the bust-up and verified there was no bad blood in between the pair.

Equally administrators have considering the fact that confronted off again with Chelsea’s 2- defeat to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in September.

But showing on the new Harry Redknapp Display, Lampard disclosed he never had the likelihood to have a consume with Klopp after the recreation.

Some of the old university professionals however make time for a glass of wine immediately after the match. I under no circumstances managed a drink with Klopp however Frank Lampard

He reported: “These days there is so a lot to do immediately after a match – press conferences, television.

“By the time you’ve concluded, the other manager’s on a aircraft on the way house.

“Some of the outdated faculty administrators continue to make time for a glass of wine right after the match. I normally like it. It’s pleasant possessing a regular chat.

“I never ever managed a consume with Klopp even though.”

Lampard’s uncle Harry shared plenty of beverages with his numerous dugouts rivals through his 30-year managerial occupation.

And the previous Tottenham and West Ham gaffer conceded after normal customs have very long considering that improved in the modern sport.

He additional: “Back in the working day, you experienced quite little to do right after the match – you’d be in your business right after the match and the opposition supervisor would come in and you’d share a bottle red.

“Then, you’d get again on the mentor and have fish and chips on the way house.”