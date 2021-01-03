Chelsea -3 Man City Reside! Most current rating, purpose updates, staff news, Television and Premier League match stream right now

Both of those sides have noticed their preparations his by coronavirus, with Town established to be devoid of five 1st-workforce players mainly because of an outbreak in the camp, which noticed their match in opposition to Everton postponed before this 7 days.
Chelsea’s individual outbreak has so considerably been minimal to personnel associates, but Frank Lampard still has variety problems to ponder, with full-back again Reece James even now out.
The Blues have won just 1 of their previous 5 online games in the league to eliminate floor in the title race, although the Everton postponement has still left City enjoying capture-up, owning performed the fewest variety of games of any group in the division.
Nonetheless, again to back attracts for leaders Liverpool have thrown the title race huge open all over again and equally sides know victory tonight would mail them inside of four details of the top rated.
38min: Lampard is scowling at his players on the touchline and it actually is adult males towards boys. It is like Chelsea haven’t been pressed prior to.
Purpose!
35min: It’s Three! Sterling runs via, tries to spherical Mendy, checks again before hitting the much post… and De Bruyne gobbles up the rebound.
This is, frankly, embarrassing for Chelsea and Lampard.
28min: Chelsea are all in excess of the area and can not get a foot on the ball. Cancelo has a pop from length which whistles in excess of Mendy’s crossbar.
James Robson checks in
This is brutal. Chelsea are staying picked aside on their proper-hand aspect with Zinchenko, De Bruyne and Foden combining to deadly outcome.
( Pool by way of REUTERS )
It’s a long way again from right here.
An additional Purpose!
21min: A rapid-fireplace double as supplier turns scorer to see Foden beat Mendy at the close to submit.
Intention!
19min: They haven’t missed that time! Gundogan fires home from the edge of the space.
Miss!
16min: What a go from Cancelo and you wouldn’t want anybody else to move the ball into the web but he finds the mistaken aspect of the significantly publish! What a chance.
12min: Penalty shout for Chelsea as Rodri loses the ball to Werner and techniques throughout the striker to gain back the ball and practically provides absent a foul. A close call.
James Robson checks in
A dazzling commence from Chelsea – straight away forcing Metropolis to retreat. Mount and Kante are obtaining into Rodri, figuring out he likes a lot of time on the ball to conduct issues.
8min: From a single conclusion to the other as a Chelsea corner finishes up with De Bruyne working his way into the location but failing to locate Foden.