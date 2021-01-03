Chelsea -3 Man City Reside! Most current rating, purpose updates, staff news, Television and Premier League match stream right now

Both of those sides have noticed their preparations his by coronavirus, with Town established to be devoid of five 1st-workforce players mainly because of an outbreak in the camp, which noticed their match in opposition to Everton postponed before this 7 days.

Chelsea’s individual outbreak has so considerably been minimal to personnel associates, but Frank Lampard still has variety problems to ponder, with full-back again Reece James even now out.

The Blues have won just 1 of their previous 5 online games in the league to eliminate floor in the title race, although the Everton postponement has still left City enjoying capture-up, owning performed the fewest variety of games of any group in the division.

Nonetheless, again to back attracts for leaders Liverpool have thrown the title race huge open all over again and equally sides know victory tonight would mail them inside of four details of the top rated.