Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa: Blues overlook prospect to go fourth as Anwar El Ghazi cancels out Olivier Giroud header

Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock in the initially half at Stamford Bridge with a header that was his 10th objective in as quite a few video games against Villa, but Anwar El Ghazi struck the equaliser just 5 minutes after the interval to protected a tie that stored the in-sort people over their opponents in the desk.

Dean Smith’s aspect are fifth and only a person point adrift of the leading 4 right after an outstanding 5-match unbeaten run, though Chelsea – who experienced missing 3 of their last four Leading League game titles prior to Monday night – sit sixth due to a a little inferior objective distinction.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard designed 6 changes from the Boxing Working day defeat at Arsenal, but will have been disappointed not to receive the upswing in efficiency he had demanded.

Villa’s neat make-up enjoy and compact function off the ball kept Chelsea pegged again regularly in the course of a cagey opening fifty percent hour.

Grealish drew a great conserve from Edouard Mendy with an early tester, prior to the Villa captain unwittingly teed up Christian Pulisic.

Grealish’s unfastened ball gifted Pulisic a operate in on purpose, and the Usa forward need to have uncovered the back of the net, not the facet netting.

Matty Money blazed in excess of after Mendy was not able to attain a cross as Villa threatened once more.

Pulisic then hooked over from point-blank vary when it appeared simpler to rating, and as time ticked by Chelsea were being staring at a 50 percent-time stalemate.

But just when Villa had been gearing up to be fairly satisfied with their function, Chelsea lastly strung alongside one another a go of goal and incision.

The 1st correct flowing assault from the Blues yielded the breakthrough, as Chilwell shipped the telling cross – and Giroud applied the deadly end.

France hitman Giroud had been concerned in the create-up, flicking a back heel to Pulisic, right before ghosting into the box, dropping his marker and changing in design.

Villa snatched an equaliser shortly right after the split to halt Chelsea's momentum, nevertheless the legitimacy of the aim would be prolonged debated.

El Ghazi tapped household at the much put up but would arguably not have experienced the house to do so experienced Grealish been censured for his deal with on Christensen in the make-up.

The Denmark defender stepped too much out of defence, but was left on the ground after a strong problem from Grealish.

Villa chose not to put the ball out of enjoy, finally having total edge to stage at 1-1.

Chelsea rallied straight away, with a neat go to culminate in an 18-property travel from N’Golo Kante.

The France midfielder experienced acres of space and plenty of time, and though he did hit the goal, in truth he ought to have scored.

John McGinn rattled the crossbar with a 25-property pile driver as the game started to crack up, right before Chelsea rolled out their replacements in a bid for a winner.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were pitched into fight, with Chelsea desperate for the victory.

Pulisic noticed a rasping energy tipped around by Emiliano Martinez, but Villa substitute Jacob Ramsey could have stolen it, whipping just broad with Mendy beaten.

Chilwell then arrowed a large left-footed volley agonisingly vast of the far write-up deep into stoppage time.