Chef and restaurateur Albert Roux dies aged 85

Chef and restaurateur Albert Roux has died at the age of 85.

he founder of the Michelin-starred Le Gavroche and part of the Roux culinary dynasty died on January 4 soon after a lengthy ailment.

A assertion from his family explained: “The Roux loved ones has declared the unfortunate passing of Albert Roux, OBE, KFO, who had been unwell for a when, at the age 85 on 4th January 2021.

“Albert is credited, along with his late brother Michel Roux, with starting London’s culinary revolution with the opening of Le Gavroche in 1967.

“The Roux family have asked for that their privateness at this time be respected.”

Albert Roux was an amazing gentleman who still left a huge mark on the foodstuff story of his adopted countryJay Rayner, foodstuff critic

Alongside his brother Michel, Roux founded Le Gavroche in London in 1967, followed by The Waterside Inn in Bray in 1972.

Le Gavroche was the initially cafe in the United kingdom to attain three Michelin stars.

His son, Michel Roux Jr, claimed: “He was a mentor for so a lot of folks in the hospitality field, and a serious inspiration to budding cooks, which includes me.”

Meals critic Jay Rayner tweeted: “Albert Roux was an remarkable person, who remaining a large mark on the food items tale of his adopted nation.

“The roll connect with of chefs who went as a result of the kitchens of Le Gavroche on your own, is a sizeable slab of a component of fashionable United kingdom restaurant tradition. RIP.”

PA