Cheer star Jerry Harris pleads not guilty to seven baby intercourse expenses

Cheer star Jerry Harris has pleaded not guilty to seven baby sexual intercourse charges.

An indictment which was unsealed very last 7 days confirmed that Harris, 21, experienced been billed with seven added fees in relation to 5 minors, following getting arrested in September on a federal cost of baby pornography.

Prosecutors charged him with four counts of sexual exploitation of children, 1 count of enticement, a single count of receipt of kid pornography, and a single depend of travel with the intent to interact in illicit sexual call with a minor.

Lawyers this 7 days entered a plea of not responsible on behalf of Harris for these new expenses, with Harris not physically appearing in courtroom.

Just about every of the sexual exploitation of kids counts carries a necessary minimal sentence of 15 years imprisonment if convicted.

The enticement cost carries a least of 10 several years in prison, and the receipt of youngster pornography expenses carries a minimum sentence of five a long time.

Harris was arrested in September on a federal creation of baby pornography demand, subsequent an FBI investigation sparked by a lawsuit filed by twin brothers who alleged that Harris harassed them online and in particular person at cheer activities when they had been 13 years outdated.

At the time, Harris’s spokesperson said: ‘We categorically dispute the promises manufactured from Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are self-confident that when the investigation is accomplished the legitimate info will be discovered.’

Harris has remained in jail due to the fact September right after becoming denied bond, with prosecutors believing he could prey on minors if he ended up released prior to trial.

According to federal courtroom data, immediately after his arrest in September, Harris admitted to agents in the course of an job interview that he had solicited lewd pictures and intercourse from a boy on several situations.

Prosecutors allege that Harris, ‘by his personal admission’, assaulted a 15-year-old boy ‘in an unlocked public rest room, in the course of an occasion attended by dozens of liable adults’ in 2019.

They also allege that he has ‘victimised at least five to 10 kids who are all for good ruined by his criminal conduct’, and say: ‘Harris repeatedly qualified youthful boys by reaching into their bedrooms through his mobile mobile phone and made use of guilt, threats and income to persuade them to have interaction in sexually specific activity’.

Output of youngster sexual abuse illustrations or photos is punishable by a least sentence of 15 a long time in jail and a highest of 30 a long time.

Harris was one of the breakout stars of the Netflix sequence Cheer, which followed the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Staff from Texas on their street to the championships in Daytona.

Thanks to his upbeat perspective, he turned a social media feeling, and was selected as a crimson carpet correspondent for The Ellen DeGeneres Present at the Oscars in February.

