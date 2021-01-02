Check out Miley Cyrus’ Television set debut of Stevie Nicks crossover keep track of ‘Edge Of Midnight’

Miley Cyrus performed ‘Edge Of Midnight’ – a mash-up of her single ‘Midnight Sky’ and Stevie Nicks’ ‘Edge Of Seventeen’ – for a New Year’s Eve broadcast.

The singer assisted ring in the new 12 months with a a few-track performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve programme on (Thursday) December 31, which she did so remotely from Los Angeles.

It was the tv debut of the crossover track, which appears as a bonus track on Cyrus’ new album ‘Plastic Hearts’.

Nicks, most effective recognized as the co-lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, was absent for the New Year’s Eve efficiency.

Cyrus also performed her newest ‘Plastic Hearts’ solitary ‘Prisoner‘ and revived her 2009 single ‘Party In The U.S.A.’

The star has been chaotic recently covering rock and pop classics through the advertising cycle for ‘Plastic Hearts‘.

Bonnie Tyler has given that expressed an fascination in working with Cyrus right after she protected Tyler’s 1977 track ‘It’s A Heartache’ final thirty day period. Tyler caught wind of the effectiveness and took to Twitter in early December to share her thoughts. “Hearing Miley singing ‘It’s a Heartache’ has truthfully designed my working day!” she wrote.

She included: “I would Appreciate to duet with you some time Miley Cyrus.”

Cyrus’ ‘Plastic Hearts’ was supplied a four-star review from NME upon its launch. The overview claimed that the document “finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star heading hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at total throttle, it is an complete blast.

“Enlisting Joan Jett and channelling Stevie Nicks, the singer has drawn deep from her recent rock handles and performed an Ashley O, reinventing herself nonetheless again.”