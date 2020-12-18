Check out Dua Lipa along with Kristen Wiig in promo for this weekend’s ‘SNL’

Dua Lipa is established to be part of tomorrow night’s (December 19) version of Saturday Evening Reside as the musical visitor – check out a promo movie for the episode beneath.

Announced previous thirty day period together with previous week’s attendees Bruce Springsteen and Timothée Chalamet, tomorrow’s clearly show will see Lipa carry her 2nd album ‘Future Nostalgia’ to the sequence following her original prepared SNL efficiency back in March was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the new promo video, Lipa is joined by this weekend’s guest host Kristen Wiig and SNL castmember Kate McKinnon, who explains the many goings-on of 2020 to the pair.

Check out it in advance of tomorrow’s exhibit under.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=6sXkvCvePWc

Because the launch of ‘Future Nostalgia’ back again in March, Dua Lipa has shared a host of videos, Tv performances and livestreamed gigs.

Previously this month she hosted ‘Studio 2054’, a livestream gig knowledge that broke on line livestream documents with more than 5 million views.

Examining ‘Studio 2054’, NME wrote: “Studio 2054 goes some way to completing Lipa’s evolution from great to good that commenced with the release of ‘Future Nostalgia’. Despite the fact that the routines on exhibit tonight are not the most complex, they flesh out her overall performance adequate that now she has the songs, the personality and the presence that all real icons possess.

“Hopefully next time we get to witness them, we’ll no more time have to have her to use them to transportation us out of our personal houses.”

Before this 7 days Dua Lipa joined a host of artists and new music supervisors in protesting a proposed new tariff for livestreamed concert events.

The Music Professionals Forum (MMF) and Showcased Artists Coalition (FAC) have composed a letter to PRS for Audio, the Uk functionality rights organisation, criticising the tariff as “unworkable” and punitive to artists.

The letter, which can be go through listed here, is countersigned by more than 50 artist professionals, together with reps for Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Fontaines DC, Gorillaz and Yungblud, as perfectly as a group of FAC member artists and songwriters.