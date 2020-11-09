Cheat Sheet: Everything You While Seeing Election Coverage

Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Stars React

Anyhow, if you don’t have lived on Mars–that, if that’s the case, good for you–you are completely aware of what occurred a week: (drumroll) that the 2020 election. ) Although your eyes had been glued to Nevada, Pennsylvania or even Arizona’s Maricopa County, history has been made around the nation.

Cori Bush became the first Black woman in Missouri chosen to Congress,” Sarah McBride the first openly transgender state senator and Iman Jodeh the very first Muslim chosen to Colorado’s House of Representatives. And that is not even the half of this. After Joe Biden was formally elected president Nov. 7, his first working partner Kamala Harris shattered glass countertops, becoming the first female, first Black and first South African American president.

At that moment, even though it might have looked like the entire world was revolving about map zaddies Steve Kornacki and John King, there had been a lot of information coming from Hollywood. Give us five minutes and we’re going to catch you up on everything you’ve missed–and what is to come.