Charlotte Lawrence shares breezy new solitary ‘Talk You Down’

Charlotte Lawrence has shared a new single known as ‘Talk You Down’ – pay attention to it down below.

Starting up the New Calendar year by hitting the ground jogging, the US singer-songwriter’s airy new pop bop is accompanied by a set of eco-friendly visuals that sees her sing into the digicam although delivering a number of distinct dance moves.

“Everyone offers with their emotions in various means and we have all been dealing with so numerous unique kinds of thoughts in the last 12 months,” Lawrence reported of the keep track of. “I wanted to be a element of a song about anxiety and how I offer with it. Speaking with anyone about how you come to feel is a fantastic way to get via any emotional experience.”

Listen to ‘Talk You Down’ underneath:

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=lsVhkU2xbDw

Lawrence, who released the singles ‘Joke’s On You’, ‘Slow Motion’ and ‘The End’ last year, reached a new audience in 2018 when she featured on Yungblud’s ‘Falling Skies’.

Talking to NME, she remained limited-lipped about if he would be on her album, but she did reveal that they could collaborate collectively once again.

“He’s the fucking ideal,” she explained. “His initially LA exhibit was a minor showcase for his label at the Viper Place in LA. I was there and we became mates quickly. He’s so amazing, these an exciting writer and so astounding to perform with. Possibly we’ll perform with each other yet again. Who knows?”

In March past calendar year, Lawrence unveiled that she experienced tested beneficial for the coronavirus.

The singer uncovered her analysis in a sequence of social media posts. “I’m emotion alright and am gonna be fully good, we have the ability to sluggish this down. Secure these who will need it,” she mentioned.

She additional: “This is not me asking for prayers, for appreciate, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to guard those considerably less in a position to endure this virus. Continue to be inside of. Please. No matter whether you experience sick or not, stay within.”