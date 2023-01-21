Charlotte Flair Plastic Surgery: She Had to Face a Lot of Complications

Charlotte Flair was born on April 5, 1986, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science in public relations. She is also a licensed personal trainer, although she has stopped practicing since focused on professional wrestling.

Charlotte grew up around professional wrestling since her father, Richard Fliehr, better known as Ric Flair, is widely recognized by peers and the media as one of the best wrestlers of all time.

WWE Journey of Charlotte Flair

Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr, better known as Charlotte Flair, is a professional wrestler for WWE on the SmackDown brand. She is currently the SmackDown Women’s Champion for the sixth time.

Charlotte debuted in WWE in 2013 under the NXT brand before being promoted to the WWE main roster in 2015. Since then, the 36-year-old has won more Women’s championships than any other WWE Superstar.

Did Charlotte Flair Go Through Plastic Surgery?

Plastic surgery is nothing new for WWE Superstars, and Charlotte Flair is a well-known name in this field who has had more than one surgery. Her athleticism and natural skills were never in question, but Flair did say that she got breast implants when she was 21 as a way to boost her confidence. This was the only surgery she’d ever had.

But over the years, the implants have given her a lot of trouble in the ring. During a tag team match when Flair was in NXT, one of her breast implants broke.

“My breast implant broke during a tag match with Sasha against Paige and Emma. I didn’t know until the next morning. The doctor said that it must be changed right away. “The worst part was that I’d be out for two months,” Flair wrote in her book “Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte.”

In a series of tweets in 2020, Flair then said more about the problems she was having with her breast implants.

“Picture it. The year 2018 is Charlotte, North Carolina. Shortly after a WrestleMania win that changed the course of her career, a young queen gets sicker than sick (…) When we went to the doctor, he said that silicone poisoning is probably to blame and that my implant had been leaking for a long time.

The doctor said it was one of the worst cases he had ever seen. I could have done a few things to fix the problem at that time. (…) Let’s go back a few months. I went back to the doctor because something didn’t feel right. Same issue again. This time, I’m going with a choice I think will solve the problem in the long run “she typed. This would mean that she would have to take time away from TV to have more surgery on her breast implants.

Charlotte Flair Is Married

In WWE in 2019, Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo met. Charlotte Flair quickly met Andrade, and the two of them had a good relationship. Even though the former United States Champion quit in 2021, the couple was still able to talk to each other better.

The public found out that the couple got engaged in 2020. Charlotte got hurt at WrestleMania Backlash and got a small break from WWE. Reports say that Charlotte Flair and Andrade got married in September 2022 and that she took some time off from WWE for the wedding.

Both stars haven’t done much this year, and Andrade has had his own problems with AEW management and talent. No one knows what the power couple will do next, but one thing is for sure: The Queen will always look beautiful and royal, no matter what.