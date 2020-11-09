Charlie Hunnam’d coronavirus”before this season”, and believes he would have it .

Charlie Hunnam

The’Sons of Anarchy’ celebrity recently showed that he battled that the virus at the start of the calendar year, and is currently concerned he may have captured it because he is experiencing symptoms such as a”persistent fever” and a”dry cough”.

He clarified:”I am not certain what I’ve. I’ve got just a small bit of a constant fever, a dry cough, a tiny bit of exhaustion, therefore it may be COVID.”

Charlie, 40, subsequently confessed he has taken a test that came back negative, and added:”I might be jumping into conclusions. Nonetheless, it feels constant.”

The performer also clarified his existing illness isn’t anything like the purchased of coronavirus he had earlier, since last time that he did not experience any significant symptoms but for the lack of flavor and odor.

He explained in an appearance on’The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’:”It did not feel in this way. I simply dropped my sense of taste and odor for approximately 10 times and had a small bit of exhaustion. This seems really, very distinct. This seems a lot more like influenza ”

Charlie’s struggle with COVID comes after that he started earlier this season about a dreadful run-in he’d with a furious nest of wasps.

The’Gentleman’ celebrity was drifting about while on a camping trip when he felt a surge of”shrill pain” in his nether regions and realised he had been assaulted by a few”very competitive” pests and needed to lose his clothing and flee.

Opening upon the previous time that he had been naked outdoors, he explained:”Certainly while camping. I go camping lots.

“Lately, I had been piling and piling firewood, crouched down, and all a sudden I have this back pain aggravation onto the perineum that is, you understand, a sweet bit of property, the undercarriage.

“I realised I had kicked above a yellow jacket nest. Yellow jackets are such big, very competitive wasps which you just get in North America. Plus they were simply hammering me.

“I realised that they had been running all over my clothing, so that I pulled off my clothes, put my shoes back on and had been running off”