Charli D’amelio Net Worth: Early Life, Career, Personal Life, the Beginning of Tik Tok’s Fame, and Many More Updates

Charli D’Amelio debuted on TikTok in 2019 and hasn’t stopped since. Charli’s fame has grown far beyond social media, and she now has a large net worth at the age of 17 years old. Here’s how she went about it.

Charli has been a competitive dancer for over ten years. Her hard work paid off as she got popular in October 2019 after participating in Jalaiah Harmon’s viral “Renegade” TikTok dancing challenge. Charli became so well-known that she soon rose through the rankings, becoming one of TikTok’s most popular users. Her sister Dixie D’Amelio eventually joined The Hype House, a Los Angeles-based group of TikTok stars.

Charli currently has 131 million TikTok followers, 45 million Instagram followers, and 9.6 million YouTube subscribers. On November 22, 2020, she became the first person to reach 100 million followers on TikTok, according to Guinness Book of World Records. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she charges at least $100,000 for sponsored postings on the network.

Yoplait, Invisalign, and Morphe Cosmetics have all signed relationships with Charli. According to CNN, Invisalign’s Clear Aligners witnessed a 26 percent spike in purchases from teenagers when Charli marketed them.

Charli’s favorite Dunkin’ Cold Brew was christened “The Charli” in 2020, and a remixed version called the Charli Cold Foam was later made. Her collaboration with the company was so successful that she followed up in March 2021 with The Charli x Dunkin’ merch collection.

Charli landed a big contract by appearing in a Sabra Hummus commercial during the 2020 Super Bowl after signing with Outshine Talent management and United Talent Agency. Charli earned $1 million for her presence, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She also took part in a TikTok challenge with Jennifer Lopez in honor of the singer’s halftime performance at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Early Years

Charli D’Amelio was born on May 1, 2004, in Norwalk, Connecticut, to Heidi D’Amelio, a photographer and former model, and Marc D’Amelio, a company entrepreneur and former Republican Connecticut Senate candidate. Dixie, her older sister, is a well-known social media celebrity. She began dancing when she was three years old and has been a trained competition dancer for over ten years before beginning her TikTok career in 2019. She used to go to the exclusive King School in Stamford, Connecticut, but after her TikTok fame, she began attending school digitally.

Charli D'amelio's Net Worth

$20 Million

Charli D’Amelio is a dancer and social media star who is well-known for her TikTok videos. Charli D’Amelio has a $20 million net worth. She became TikTok’s most-followed creator after first releasing her dancing videos on the app in 2019. D’Amelio has done various sponsorships as a result of her celebrity, and she has gone on to launch a podcast, a beauty brand, and a nail polish collection.

Profits and Endorsement Agreements

Charli makes money from endorsements, products, YouTube income share, and sponsored posts, among other things. She charges at least $100,000 for a single sponsored post, and that figure is only going to rise as her channel grows. Charli supposedly received $1 million for participating in a Sabra Hummus Super Bowl commercial in 2020.

Charli will make $3 million in 2020. That made her the world’s second-highest-paid TikTok personality, after Addison Rae, who received $5 million. Charli’s sponsorships, clothing sales, and production partnerships netted her $3 million.

Charli made between $17 and $18 million in 2021 from her numerous ventures, making her not just the highest-paid TikTok personality of the year, but also one of the highest-paid celebrities on the planet.

Procter & Gamble, Hollister, Yoplait, Dunkin Donuts, Morphe cosmetics, Invisalign, and Step are among the brands for which D’Amelio has created videos. Charli collaborated with Dunkin Donuts on a bespoke drink named “The Charlie” and a menu item called “Charli Cold Foam.” The company witnessed a big boost in income produced from teenagers shortly after her Invisalign promotion went up.

Her Sister and She Have a Podcast, an Animated Show, a Documentary Series on Hulu, and A Snap Series.

Just Mobile Direct, which makes a range of ring lights – a popular tool among influencers and vloggers – has a licensing relationship with Charlie and Dixie. They’ve also endorsed a line of phone holders and other accessories as a result of their collaboration. Each sale earns them a commission.

The Beginning of TikTok’s Fame

D’Amelio started uploading on TikTok in May 2019 with a lip-syncing video she shot with a buddy. She earned notoriety a few months later for a side-by-side duet video she recorded with a user entitled Move With Joy. In October, she gained the most attention as she performed the Renegade dance to the K Camp song “Lottery.” D’Amelio is credited with popularising the dance as well as being mistakenly credited with its invention. Following that, she and her sister joined The Hype House, a Los Angeles-based collective of teen TikTok stars, in November.

In late 2019, D’Amelio was signed to Barbara Jones’ management company, Outshine Talent, by a Sony Music executive Barbara Jones. D’Amelio then signed with United Talent Agency in early 2020. She went on to star in a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra Hummus and was asked to develop a TikTok dance challenge inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s halftime act.

Private life

D’Amelio has previously said that she has an eating disorder.

She’s also spoken up about her body-shaming experiences. “Some of the most painful remarks that I read about myself online are about my body shape, my body type,” she said in a UNICEF anti-bullying campaign, “which hits close to home because I struggled a lot with body image, body dysmorphia, [and] unhealthy eating habits.”

D’Amelio has expressed her dissatisfaction with her meteoric climb to fame.

“I consider myself a typical teenager that a lot of people watch, for some reason,” she stated in an interview with Variety. It doesn’t make sense to me, but I’m trying to figure it out.