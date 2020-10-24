Charlamagne Tha God On why Black Men Service Trump: He Speaks Straight To Them

Individuals are amazed about the rappers who’ve resigned to endorse Trump — along with Charlamange This God believes he understands the reason .

“When it comes to Black men and women that you see who perhaps are demonstrating service for Trump, I believe that it’s because Trump is really speaking to young black male Republicans,” Charlamagne stated on Fox Business. “He is directing advertisements . They’re a group that not capture courted… Black folks do not get courted equally as a complete. But that senior Democratic regime talks to older Black guys and they think everyone else from the Black community and Black households will fall in line”

Last week, Ice Cube, 50 Cent and Waka Flocka have show service for Trump. 50 mentioned Joe Biden’s plan to tax the wealthy as the motive.

“It does not alter the manner I believe, since unlike 50 Cent, I can not select racism and bigotry and fascism. I can not pick that over my financing. My financing may only need to have a hit. We must find that fascism from this White House. I am not angry at 50, frankly, 50 simply said out loud what many folks were really thinking. As soon as I saw this, I believed that. I didn’t believe I’d vote Trump, however, I was like, Jesus Christ, I Reside in New Jersey and work in New York. I am getting struck in both countries.”