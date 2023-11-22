What Does ‘Charging on Hold’ Mean in IOS 16 and What to Do?

With iOS 16, Apple has added a new warning stating that iPhone charging is paused. When that alert appears, what it implies, and how to resolve it are explained here.

When two things are happening simultaneously, iOS 16’s new “Charging on Hold” warning appears. There are two issues: the iPhone is overheating, and it is being charged at the moment.

This indicates that while you are driving, you are most likely to notice this warning. So, in order to utilize CarPlay, your iPhone is usually hooked into the vehicle, albeit it may alternatively be in a heated area of the vehicle.

It may just be that the sun is baking the iPhone through the windshield. Alternatively, it can be hot enough during the day to cause an issue if the iPhone is in a compartment under the dashboard.

What You Can Do About It Officially

Although it does provide general battery hints, Apple has not specifically addressed this error message in its support pages, so there isn’t really any official guidance. However, there is a hint inside the notice itself:

“Charging will resume when iPhone returns to normal temperature,” it states.

Reducing the temperature is what you can accomplish, although it usually requires waiting. After stopping, remove the iPhone from its case, compartment, or windshield mount, and then wait.

Even if the warning is crucial and helpful, it is annoying that it arrives in these cases since you frequently don’t have time to wait. You’re traveling quickly, maybe using Apple Maps to guide you, or you’re on a highway with a long distance to go before you can pull over.

What You Can Do to Help While Driving

You might just disregard the alert and carry on with your journey. But there’s a reason it’s a warning.

Your battery will eventually suffer harm from overheating. The new alert from Apple is programmed to activate prior to any real harm occurring.

Therefore, try your best to cool the phone down if it’s safe and allow you to do so. Be cautious since it could be hot to the touch.

While you keep using Apple Maps, leave it on the passenger seat. You won’t notice a difference if your phone is using CarPlay to connect to the vehicle.

You will still be able to hear the turn-by-turn directions even if you were previously utilizing the iPhone’s screen for navigation.

How to Cool Down the iPhone

When you are able to give up using the iPhone, do it right away. While it cools down, you don’t need to park, but you should pause and get the iPhone ready.

The actions you can do right now are:

Close every app, particularly those that use mobile data.

Use Auto-Brightness in the accessibility options, or reduce the brightness.

Activate the Low Power Mode.

Turn on Airplane mode on the iPhone.

Switch off the iPhone entirely.

The problem of phone data being used to turn off apps is anecdotal. Employees of AppleInsider have discovered that when using Apple Maps, streaming Apple Music, and making calls in a heated vehicle, their iPhones can get too hot.

Although this was over the broader warning about iPhone overheating, turning off all of them allowed the iPhone to function for longer.

The quickest approach to allow the iPhone to cool down is to turn it totally off, which of course stops you from using it for anything else. Simply touching the rear to see how hot it is still can give you a decent indication of whether it has cooled down sufficiently. It will help, though, if you remove it from any case you have on it.

Apple does advise you to constantly upgrade to the most recent software for the best battery care. You can do it when you’re back at your house or place of business, but it’s not a smart decision to make while driving.

Although all of this is getting increasingly annoying, a notice is hardly the worst thing that may happen if your iPhone is overheating. Eventually, the iPhone could become so heated that it needs to turn off.

After it has fully cooled, you won’t be able to use it for anything or even turn it back on.