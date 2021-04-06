Characters Spider-Man: Far From Home, an American superhero film!

Spider-Man: Far From Home American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. The film is co-produced by Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures and distributed by Sony Picture Releasing. It is a sequel to Spider-Man Homecoming (2017) and in the MCU 23rd film. The film was directed by Jon Watts and written by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, and released on July 2, 2019 (United States).

Characters Spider-Man: Far From Home –

Peter Parker/ Spider-Man – Tom Holland played the character. He is an avenger and a high-school junior who was bitten by a radioactive spider and, after the bite, received spider-like abilities. In this film, Peter wants to hang on to his roots rather than be a responsible adult, which he logged for the previous movie. He wants to go on a vacation and enjoy himself like a kid.

Nicholas Joseph Fury – Samuel L. Jackson played the character. He is the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., and he is not having the same control he used to have before. Nicholas and Peter’s relationship, as described by Walts, is like a mean new stepdad. In this film, Nicholas sees Peter as an asset that he needs, but he is too occupied with high school problems.

M.J. – Zendaya played the character. She is Peter’s classmate and loves interest.

Maria Hill – Cobie Smulders played the character. She is a former high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent who works closely with Nick Fury.

Harold “Happy” Hogan – Jon Favreau played the character. He is the head of security for Stark Industries and former bodyguard and driver of Tony Stark, who looks after Peter.

Julius Dell – J. B. Smoove played the character. He is Peter’s teacher, and on his school trip to Europe, he was his caretaker.

Ned Leeds – Jacob Batalon played the character. He is Peter’s friend.

Roger Harrington – Martin Starr played the character. He is Peter’s academic decathlon teacher, and on his school trip to Europe, he was his caretaker.

May Parker – Marisa Tomei played the character. She is Peter’s aunt who knows about his secret identity and wants him to be more of Spider-man and help for good causes.

Quentin Beck – Jake Gyllenhaal played the character. He is a holographic illusions specialist and a former Stark Industries employee.