Channing Tatum Gears Up For “D”

“Magic Mike” actor Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star opposite Sandra Bullock in the “Romancing the Stone”-esque motion-adventure “The Missing Town of D” at Paramount Images.

Adam and Aaron Nee helm the movie in which Bullock performs a reclusive romance novelist who was sure absolutely nothing could be worse than having stuck on a book tour with her protect product (Tatum).

A kidnapping attempt sweeps them each into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving daily life can be so considerably stranger than any of her paperback fictions. The challenge experienced earlier been tipped as a probable reunion of Bullock and her “The Proposal” co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Oren Uziel wrote the authentic treatment from Seth Gordon’s thought, whilst Dana Fox penned the most the latest draft. Gordon, Bullock and Liza Chasin will develop.

Resource: Range