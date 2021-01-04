Championship League Snooker 2021 program, attract, Tv set channel and prize cash

The Championship League has been integral to the snooker calendar throughout the world pandemic and it is back again once more on Monday for the most current edition, which runs all the way till April.

The celebration has taken different various formats and it has changed once more for this version, but will see lots of of the prime players in the game contend above seven teams right before a closing team, with a champion crowned on 1 April.

Championship League described ‘Each group options 7 players and is performed throughout two times with two tables in procedure. All matches are a greatest-of-5 and each individual team is played to a round-robin structure. ‘The prime 4 in each team contest the participate in-offs, with the eventual winner advancing to Winners’ Group. The a few enjoy-off gamers who do not progress will go into the up coming group, wherever they are joined by the participant who concluded fifth in the desk and three new players. ‘Those finishing sixth and seventh in each team are removed from the competition.’ For every ChampionshipLeagueSnooker.co.british isles

Championship League attract and agenda

Monday 4 January

Table 1 from 12:30PMJohn Higgins vs Stuart BinghamJohn Higgins vs Gary WilsonStuart Bingham vs Michael HoltNot ahead of 6PMJohn Higgins vs Michael HoltMichael Holt vs Gary WilsonGary Wilson vs Zhou Yuelong

Table 2 from 12:30PMMichael Holt vs Thepchaiya Un-NoohZhou Yuelong vs Graeme DottGary Wilson vs Graeme DottNot in advance of 6PMThepchaiya Un-Nooh vs Zhou YuelongStuart Bingham vs Thepchaiya Un-NoohJohn Higgins vs Graeme Dott

Tuesday 5 January

Table 1 from 12:30PMThepchaiya Un-Nooh vs Graeme DottThepchaiya Un-Nooh vs Gary WilsonStuart Bingham vs Gary WilsonJohn Higgins vs Zhou YuelongNot just before 6PMStuart Bingham vs Graeme Dott

Table 2 from 12:30PMStuart Bingham vs Zhou YuelongMichael Holt vs Zhou YuelongMichael Holt vs Graeme DottNot ahead of 6PMJohn Higgins vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Group 2: Kyren Wilson, Matthew Selt, Scott Donaldson (6-7 Jan)Team 3: Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, Tom Ford (8-9 Jan)Team 4: Judd Trump, Yan Bingtao, Jack Lisowski (8-9 Feb)Team 5: Ronnie O’Sullivan, Joe Perry, Ali Carter (10-11 Feb)Team 6: Mark Williams, David Gilbert (12-13 Feb)Team 7: Kurt Maflin (29-30 Mar)

Winners Team: 31 Mar – 1 Apr

Wherever to enjoy the Championship League

In the British isles, the function is getting demonstrated on Freesports (Sky channel 422) with table two obtainable to enjoy on Matchroom Are living and on various betting sites.

Worldwide viewing particulars available right here.

Championship League prize income

Group 1–7Winner: £3,000Runner-up: £2,000Semi-last: £1,000Body-win (league phase): £100Body-gain (play-offs): £300Greatest crack: £500

Winners’ TeamWinner: £10,000Runner-up: £5,000Semi-final: £3,000Body-win (league phase): £200Frame-earn (enjoy-offs): £300Best crack: £1,000

