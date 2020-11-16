Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Congratulates Late Actor On Award Nomination for’Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Kevin Boseman, Chadwick Boseman’s older brother, would be congratulating the late celebrity with his very first posthumous award nomination for his part at the Netflix original movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Visiting his own Instagram on Saturday (Nov. 15) Kevin gave a special shout from his infant brother who lost his own struggle into colon cancer during late August.

Composing a humorous message, Kevin declared that Chadwick was nominated for Best Actress in the 2020 Gotham Awards that’s set to occur on January 11, 2021.

“I needed to sit for a few times,” Kevin Boseman composed on IG. “After viewing this together with him, I informed him he had been going to receive all the nominations along with… that I was really faithful he’d be here to experience that second. Congratulations, Baby Brother.”

