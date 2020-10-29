Chadwick Boseman's Brother (48): I Have Cancer TOO!!

Kevin Boseman, brother of the late celebrity Chadwick Boseman who recently passed from colon cancer, also has recently shown that he’s just two years in remission in his cancer battle, MTO News has heard.

“Today marks my official remission,” Kevin wrote on his Instagram page. “I had been diagnosed with cancer 2018 and failed rounds of chemotherapy”

He continued,”I wanted to discuss because while it has been a year of deep loss and tragedy for a lot people, this is great news. One thing to smile about. One thing to shout about.”

He continued:”I expect you are grinning and yelling together with me,” Kevin wrote in his wellness upgrade. “Cancer is a thing the majority people have zero control over. We can only control our responses for this, which has been proactive about our health care physically and emotionally [mentally]. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed and early detection saves lives. Health is riches. Authentic riches.”

We are glad Kevin is doing well and wish him good health.

Below are a few pics of both Kevin: